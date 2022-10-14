Read full article on original website
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
wcti12.com
Carteret County law enforcement looking for missing woman
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Carteret County law enforcement is looking for a missing woman out of Morehead City. Shayla Clevenger, 26, was last seen at Wendy's at 5075 Hwy. 70 in Morehead City at around 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. Co-workers of her said she went on...
wcti12.com
Body found in trailer, police believe it to be murder victim
PITT COUNTY — A Pitt County woman is dead after officers performed a wellness check on a home in Grimesland. Deputies discovered the body of a woman in a home at 592 Weston Rd. shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. While we’re still waiting on more details...
wcti12.com
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
WITN
Reward raised in case of Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been over a month and a half since a murder shook the Atlantic Beach community. On August 29, officers responded to a call of a possible assault and found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex laying in a driveway with a stab wound. During a press conference on Monday, […]
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspicious man claiming to represent delivery company
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect who people said has been going door-to-door representing a local delivery company. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
cbs17
Woman called for check on Goldsboro man who was found dead, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Monday identified the man at the center of a death investigation that began over the weekend. Angelo Maurice Simms, 51, was found dead around 8:25 am. on Sunday after police were called by a woman to perform a welfare check, according to a Goldsboro police news release.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted in robbery, assault in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a suspect from a robbery and assault. They said it happened Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 near the area of Plaza Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
WITN
wcti12.com
Shots fired at New Bern McDonald's, no one injured
NEW BERN, Craven County — Police responded to McDonald's at 1921 Neuse Blvd. regarding shots fired. Lieutenant Shelton Brown with the New Bern Police Department said shell casings were found. There was some damage to property but no injuries to people. Police do not have any suspects at this...
WITN
Update: Missing Havelock mother and children found safe
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say a mother and her two children who had been reported missing have been found safe in South Carolina. No further information about Natasha Jackson and her children Lily and Davon has been released. EARLY FRIDAY STORY:. Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for...
wcti12.com
A New Bern neighborhood has been taken over by ducks
NEW BERN, Craven County — A neighborhood in New Bern has become overrun by ducks. Homeowner, Skip Canady said he's lived in Surrey Downs for 8 years. He said he, and others, have had it with the ducks that are destroying their property,. This is the problem. This is...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Grimesland murder under investigation
Pitt County, NC – At 8:47 a.m. on the morning of Monday, October 17, 2022, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 592 Weston Rd. for a welfare check. Deputies discovered a deceased female, the victim of a murder believed to have been...
wcti12.com
Man arrested for larceny in theft of utility trailer
GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested and charged with felony larceny after police said he stole a utility trailer in Greene County. It happened Oct. 11, 2022 near Grays Mill Road. Tony Hunt, 33, of Fremont was arrested and charged. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
wcti12.com
Two killed in house fire, SBI and NC Fire Marshal investigating cause
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The SBI and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a weekend fire that left two people dead in Greene County. Greene County Emergency Services responded to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday night in Snow Hill. They had to return to the scene when...
