Missoula County, MT

Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses

Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
MISSOULA, MT
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
MISSOULA, MT
Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
MISSOULA, MT
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
MONTANA STATE
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula

I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
MISSOULA, MT
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways

It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
FLORENCE, MT
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
MISSOULA, MT
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?

Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
NORTH PORT, FL
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

