Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
What You Need to Know Before the Upcoming General Election
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the COVID pandemic where all elections were mandated by mail, the mid-term election in November returns to the normal routine of citizens casting their votes at their neighborhood polling place, with the option of mailing in an absentee ballot. KGVO News spoke to Missoula...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Enjoy it While it Lasts, Snow Replacing Faux Montana Summer
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Western Montana has seen an October this dry. But that's all going to change suddenly this weekend, so much so, that we could go from sun to snow. It's not unheard of for the Northwest to get storm protection from a...
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula
I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
