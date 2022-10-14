ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Suspected Killer in Texas

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAGxR_0iZKI8Cn00
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department Friday are working with authorities in Texas to extradite a man suspected of shooting a woman to death at Pacific Beach last month.

Felipe Villegas is suspected of shooting Mary Garcia to death on Sept. 13 on the beach near 700 Reed Avenue, Lt. Adam T. Sharki of the San Diego Police Department said in a release. On Wednesday, San Diego police obtained an arrest warrant for Villegas, 27, who is in police custody in Texas.

Officers from the Northern Division of the SDPD responded to a call of a woman who was shot and located her being tended to by bystanders rendering aid at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. Garcia appeared to have at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, police said. The 65-year-old Garcia was taken to a hospital by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Daniel Caldera, 27, the victim’s son, was originally taken into police custody and suspected of shooting Garcia. Caldera was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

Following Caldera’s arrest, investigators continued to gather evidence and interview witnesses, and removed Caldera as a suspect. Detectives contacted the District Attorney’s Office to have all charges against Caldera dismissed. He was released from jail on Sept. 20.

Detectives gathered evidence that gave them probable cause that Villegas was Garcia’s suspected killer.

Detectives said after killing Garcia, Villegas left San Diego and drove to Texas. He was arrested in Pecos, Texas on Sept. 16 on unrelated charges in Pecos and Monahans, Texas, and remains in police custody in Texas. San Diego Police obtained an arrest warrant for Villegas on Wednesday and are working with Texas authorities to have him extradited to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced for road rage killing

The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Cold Case Solved – Borrego Springs

On March 21, 1994, 72-year-old Claire “Kay” Holman was found murdered in her home located in the 700 block of Tilting T Drive in Borrego Springs. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. An extensive investigation was performed to identify a suspect.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
onscene.tv

Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego

10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother

Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

CVPD SWAT Investigates After Raiding Home of Double Homicide Suspect | Otay Mesa

10.13.2022 | 4:30 AM | CHULA VISTA – CVPD Homicide Detectives along with the CVPD SWAT conducted a Warrant Search on a house in the city of San Diego involving the double homicide from their city of August 30, 2022. 3 males were detained and at least one of the males is considered to be a “Person of Interest”. The Police are confiscating several vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapping Suspect Captured During Police Raid | National City

10.14.2022 | 6:20 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male suspect (Caleb) went to his ex-wife’s house in the Tierrasanta Military Housing Complex and was sitting outside of her house. When the woman’s current boyfriend arrive at approx 9:45 PM with his two children and left them at the house, the suspect walked up and shoved the 11-year-old from the other man to the ground. The suspect then forced entry into the home and took his 4 children (ages 3,6, 7, & 9). He left the area and the Police were called. The suspect has zero visitation rights with the children. The SDPD was able to track the suspect and the kids to an address in National City. At approx 3:45 am, officers made contact with the suspect and one of the children, and the male refused to come out of the apartment. Officers kept speaking with the male for several hours and eventually, some of his friends arrived and spoke with him over the phone. At approx 6:20 am, the male surrendered peacefully. It was reported that in 2015, the suspect poured lighter fluid on the wife and threatened to light her on fire and he has a long history of domestic violence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy