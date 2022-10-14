Read full article on original website
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
‘It was a big shock’: New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot – CNN Video
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press...
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft, faces heavy sentence
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the “Flash” actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer...
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
Swickard Auto Group expands footprint in Alaska
The dealership was Swickard Auto’s first acquisition since it bought two General Motors dealerships, in Anchorage and Palmer, Alaska, in December 2021, Gates confirmed. “It was an opportunity to expand the footprint in Alaska, which we liked,” Gates told Automotive News. It marks the second Porsche and Volkswagen...
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas last week involving human smuggling ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said Tuesday. The chase began just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried...
California inmate dies in prison attack, making him third in 11 days: police
Two inmates at a Northern California prison killed another inmate on Friday, authorities said, the third instance in under two weeks that an inmate was killed while jailed in the state. The latest killing happened at High Desert State Prison, officials said. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40,...
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
Tightening New York governor’s race turning into bare-knuckle brawl between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin
NEW YORK — With just over three weeks until Election Day, the gloves are off in the tightening New York governor’s race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. It’s turning into a bare-knuckle brawl. Republican challenger Zeldin is taking to the streets of New York to slam Hochul, while the well-funded Democratic governor is letting her commercials do the talking, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.
N.Y. Dem head alleges Zeldin campaign unlawfully coordinating with Super PACs
ALBANY — The head of the state Democratic party filed a complaint this week alleging Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign is coordinating with outside groups spending big money to unseat Gov. Hochul. In a complaint sent to the state Board of Elections, Dem party chairman Jay Jacobs argues that...
