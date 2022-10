[NoHo Arts District, CA] – From the office of Councilmember Paul Krekorian. The City of L.A.’s six Animal Services shelters are full, with more than 1,400 dogs, 1,300 cats, and 400+ pocket pets that include rabbits, hamsters, and Guinea pigs. As they near capacity, they are looking to YOU, the animal-loving community, to help these amazing pets find new homes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO