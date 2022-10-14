Read full article on original website
Funeral and visitation announced for former Westlake mayor Dan Cupit
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Former Westlake Mayor Dan Cupit will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Cupit passed away last Thursday at the age of 82. His time in office ranged from four terms as Westlake City Councilman to serving as mayor from 2007 until 2014. The former mayor also had a long and distinguished career in the military beginning in 1967 and ending with his retirement in 1992.
Lake Charles City Council 10/5/2022 ￼
Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr. The city council meeting focused on chair appointments, with some decisions made on hurricane recovery plans. After arriving a few minutes early to the chambers, I found the atmosphere light and pleasant as people exchanged pleasantries. Judge Guy Bradberry, a candidate for the Court of Appeals, shook hands, passed out campaign literature, and saw old acquaintances.
Lake Charles American Press
10/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Eugene Jagneaux III, 32, 2113 La. 109 South, Vinton — simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. $17,500. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, 2619 Donnelly Road, Westlake — theft less than $1,000;...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury 10/6/2022
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The police jury held its regular monthly meeting with an appearance by candidate running for Public Service Commissioner for district four, and condemned multiple homes. The Scene. There were approximately 50 people in attendance. The room was at approximately 60 capacity. Community Perspective.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
KPLC TV
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries
Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
Westlake under shelter-in-place after fire at Sasol Chemical Complex
The city of Westlake is under a shelter-in-place after Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles complex.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - 7News has learned new details following the discovery of three bodies in a 7th Street home last week. Lake Charles Police told 7News they responded to the home after someone reported a naked man waving a gun at the residence. The man who died after...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
