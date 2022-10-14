ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack

THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

