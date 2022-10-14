Read full article on original website
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
If The Weather Channel is right about its long range winter outlook, it's going to get colder and colder in each as winter goes on in Minnesota. For the general December-February period, The Weather Channel outlook calls for slightly below normal temperatures throughout Minnesota, with the Arrowhead of Minnesota standing the best chance for below normal readings.
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off the driest September on record for much of the state, the Twin Cities metro area has spent the last two weeks under an extreme drought. "This is the driest I've ever seen it," said Linda Spallino who was visiting Minnehaha Regional Park. The...
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Friday weather briefing and forecast, which includes the possibility of three consecutive hard freezes before an anomalous wave of heat arrives in Minnesota.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you're a fan of a good book, you're encourage to make your way to the Great River Regional Library later this week. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday. LeAnn Orth is with...
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
