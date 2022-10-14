Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan praises Garoppolo’s performance vs. Falcons; Don’t blame The Greenbrier; What play was the turning point?
While most of what came out of the 49ers locker room after their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday centered around wondering what went wrong and where things could have gone better and what the latest injury news was for an already banged-up team, there were also some other bits and pieces of news worth discussing before closing the book on Week 6 of the 2022 season.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game. [CB...
Recap: Shorthanded 49ers defense run over by Falcons in 28-14 loss
The San Francisco 49ers entered into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a defense some believed was good enough to carry the team to the Super Bowl. That may still prove to be the case, but it wasn't on Sunday in a 28-14 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
49ers injury updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey day-to-day; Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol
Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers head coach provided several injury updates. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with injuries before halftime and did...
49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, and tackle Trent Williams. On Saturday, San Francisco placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) on the injured reserve list. The team activated linebacker Curtis Robinson (ankle) from the injured reserve list. In addition, the 49ers elevated cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad.
Why a 49ers trade for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is realistic
Earlier last week, following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, reports surfaced about the Carolina Panthers receiving trade calls from several NFL teams, including some about star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to CBS insider Jonathan Jones. "Teams have been calling the Panthers about some of their veteran players....
No Huddle Podcast: Kyle Deserves Blame For Loss + Troubling Team Trends & 49ers Can still Win Wide Open NFC
(Episode 179) - Zain Naqvi, Brian Renick, and Al Sacco open up the show by discussing the demoralizing loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. They start by talking about Kyle Shanahan and how the 49ers should have won this game despite the drops and injuries. They critique Kyle for his lack of urgency and his team's sloppy and undisciplined play.
49ers not blaming defensive injuries for loss to Falcons
It's tempting to point at the fact the 49ers were without over half of their starters on defense as the main reason they fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the team wasn't interested in going that route following the game. The 49ers were without defensive linemen Nick...
Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss
The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
Battered 49ers drop in Week 7 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers losing to the Atlanta Falcons didn't do much to help their positions within power rankings. After winning two consecutive games and looking like the contenders most expected, the 49ers traveled to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, losing 28-14 to the Falcons and falling to .500 in the standings. Injuries...
49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa won’t play in Week 6 matchup, per report
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won't play in today's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. On Friday's game status report, the team listed Bosa as "questionable" with a groin injury that he suffered during last weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe 49ers lacked intensity vs. Falcons
Tight end George Kittle felt the San Francisco 49ers didn't play up to their standard on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Kittle didn't want to blame injuries. Instead, he believes the team lacked their typical intensity in the 28-14 defeat. "You could use (injuries) as an excuse, but we're the...
Kyle Shanahan uncertain regarding Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey injuries; 49ers may get two starters back vs. Chiefs
As if things weren't bad enough for the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers, the team lost two more starters in its 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with a groin injury and did not return. In addition, a calf injury forced right tackle Mike McGlinchey out.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Falcons? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-3 after a 28-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
Matthew Stafford thought he was being traded to the 49ers
Matthew Stafford hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February. That never would have happened if the Detroit Lions hadn't been willing to trade the veteran quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford admits that the Rams were the last place he thought he would end up. Instead, he expected to land...
