Washington State

KIRO 7 News to host live US Senate Town Hall with candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Washington senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will participate in a one-hour Town Hall live from the KIRO 7 News studio. The commercial-free event will air on KIRO 7 and stream on our digital platforms on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by KIRO 7′s Monique Ming Laven, the Town Hall will be a unique opportunity for Washington state residents to hear directly from the two candidates for Washington’s U.S. Senate seat.

During the Town Hall, the candidates will answer live questions asked by residents, who will comprise a diverse group from several regional civic organizations and nonprofit groups, including the League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund, Northwest African American Museum, and the Ethnic Chamber of Commerce Coalition.

“KIRO 7 is committed to delivering vital context and greater understanding to residents of Western Washington,” said KIRO 7 Vice President and General Manager Pat Nevin. “Providing state-wide access to the Washington U.S. Senate candidates in a live forum, where they will answer important questions, is key to ensuring viewers have relevant information Washington constituents need to cast their vote.”

“This is democracy in action,” KIRO 7 News Director Tara Finestone added. “Voting is one of the most important tools citizens have to steer the future of our country. Western Washington residents deserve to have this live, unfiltered access to hear directly from the candidates, and KIRO 7 is proud to provide this platform to our community. KIRO 7 is a leader in providing live, local, in-depth election coverage over-the-air, on kiro7.com, and streaming on the KIRO 7 phone and TV apps. The U.S. Senate Town Hall is another example of the unique and valuable content Western Washington residents depend on KIRO 7 journalists to provide.”

Prior to the Town Hall, Murray and Smiley will debate on Oct. 23 at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Steve M
4d ago

Tiffany Smiley is the absolute best choice for Senator. We need to move past the damage that the last 30 years of Murray has brought. Please Vote for Tiffany Smiley.

Sherman
3d ago

Murray has been in Congress for years and her accomplishments are ZERO! Another self-serving politician. Time for some fresh blood and someone who will actually do something for the constituency.

Joy Trevino
3d ago

Isn’t that awful close to Election Day??? Most potential election debates have already happened… why so late Patty Murray?

