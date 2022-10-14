Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Knowing your fertility window is helpful for a number of different reasons. Tracking your menstrual cycle and ovulation has been used to help couples conceive for many years, but did you know it’s also a great way to help prevent unwanted pregnancy as well? Unfortunately, it’s difficult to track when you’re in your fertility window on your own, but nowadays there are easier ways to help you keep track of your fertility windows.

9 HOURS AGO