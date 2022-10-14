Read full article on original website
St George Police Report “Stranger Danger” Encounter
(St. George, UT) -- It's a case of Stranger Danger in St. George. It was on Friday St. George Police say a male approached two girls and asked if they would help him clean a church. They refused and left. This happened in the Little Valley area. A witness who called 9-1-1 saw the man return the same day and was able to get a photo, along with pictures of the man's license plate and vehicle. The suspect, who turned out to be a sex offender, was arrested on parole violations. Police are urging you to talk to your children about parole violations.
Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges
(Cedar City, UT) -- A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George. Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars. She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars. In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.
Fire nearly destroys Chinese restaurant with 18-year history in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Heavy smoke billowed into the sky as a fire raged through a Chinese restaurant on South Bluff Street in St. George on Monday. The blaze caused such significant damage that it will be some time before the business reopens, while the barber school next door was spared any fire damage, thanks to a set of large ventilation fans that disrupted the spread of the blaze.
Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
Suspect in custody after alleged bank robbery in Cedar City supermarket
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in Cedar City. Police said on Friday that they were dispatched to America First Credit Union inside of the Lin’s supermarket at 150 North Main Street. They responded at approximately 9:40...
One of two grizzly attack victims released from hospital Monday
October 18, 2022 — According to a Monday evening story on FoxNews.com, one of the two Northwest College students injured in a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody has been released from a Billings hospital. Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, was released yesterday. The other victim, Kendell Cummings of Evanston, remains hospitalized but may be released later this week. Both individuals had been life-flighted to a Billings, Montana, hospital.
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack
October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
Miraculously, none injured after boulder smashes into truck in SR-14 rockslide
IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rock slide led to a boulder smashing into the roof of a Toyota Tacoma and damaging a Ford Fusion in Cedar Canyon Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Authorities say the rockslide happened above SR-14 between mile post 8 and 9 in Iron County. The boulder reportedly came from […]
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
College student from Utah injured in grizzly bear attack
BILLINGS, Mont. — A wrestler from Utah is crediting his college teammates with saving his life during a grizzly bear attack near Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday. Brady Lowry, of Cedar City, was antler hunting with Northwest College wrestling teammates Kendell Cummings, Orin Jackson and August Harrison, who is from Vernal, when the attack happened a few miles west of the Bobcat-Houlihan trailhead. Lowry said the day was getting late and the group was headed back to their vehicle when he and Cummings split off to spend a few more minutes looking for sheds.
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT
Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
Utah Tech Welcomes Largest Ever Student Body
(St. George, UT) -- Utah Tech University says it continues to grow. The school, formerly known as Dixie State University reports it welcomed its largest-ever student body this year. The university citing official enrollment numbers released by the Utah System of Higher Education. Utah Tech’s fall 2022 student population consists...
