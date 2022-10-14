Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
KIMT
Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing
MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
Jose Felan, 36, gets 6½ years in prison for multiple arsons during George Floyd unrest
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A 36-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection to multiple fires set during the summer of 2020, including one at a St. Paul high school.On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that Jose Angel Felan also owed nearly $40,000 in restitution for the fires, which also included the 7 Mile Sportswear store and a Goodwill location. The fires all happened in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.Felan was also charged in the Gordon Parks High School fire as well, which caused extensive damage. All three locations were along University Avenue in St. Paul.Prosecutors said following the arson incidents, Felan and his wife, 23-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled first to Texas before fleeing to Mexico. An anonymous tip to authorities led to them being found my Mexico's immigration authorities in early 2021.Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson in February.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for setting fires during George Floyd riots in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
KIMT
Around $16K in losses as Olmsted Co. job site burglarized twice in recent days
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A job site has been burglarized twice in the past few days, resulting in around $16,000 in losses. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said it happened twice in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. On Friday, six expensive power cords were stolen, and...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
KIMT
Police: Jewelry, checks stolen during Rochester home burglary
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A Rochester home was burglarized with jewelry and checks missing when a couple returned home Friday. Police said it happened in the 1600 block of 5th Ave. SE. between 1-2 p.m. when someone gained entrance by breaking a sliding glass door. A safe was gone through...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:51 a.m. 37-Year old Cindy Valencia arrested on Dept of Corrections Warrant. 11:52 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. Saturday at 11:48 a.m. 30-Year old Dylan Villerreal arrested for stolen property. 10:13 p.m. Blake Rucker arrested for DWI. Sunday at 5:41 a.m....
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
