Social Security record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 could pressure the program's funds, some experts say

By Lorie Konish, @LorieKonish
CNBC
 4 days ago
Mr. Maz
4d ago

Hey you politicians, how about paying back what you have taken out? All those years of raiding the fund to pay for your pork projects, have ended.

Lee Lumpy
4d ago

I love the continued “gloom and doom” for our government. How come they never say that the funds our tax dollars for “entitlements” are running out of money. SS is not an entitlement it’s an earned benefit

Bill Baily
2d ago

Pay the money back! We have money for Ukraine and everyone else, you never here about running out of welfare money , we paid into this 45 years. Shut up and fix it. Cut your government salaries for the do nothing congress and other wasteful people and spending projects.

