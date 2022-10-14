SEATTLE - The victim that sparked baseless online rumors that there is a serial killer in Seattle or King County has been identified as a 16-year-old girl. On Oct. 7, a body was found on the side of Highway 509, near South Seattle. King County Sheriff's deputies didn't release much information at the time other than to say a "female was found deceased" on the side of the road.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO