Well Troyer already gave the victim his win as far as the victims lawsuit with the restraining order granted to him which proves Troyers blatant harassment to begin with.
Just imagine all the racial profiling and unmoral treatment against people of color he must have been doing all this time, right under the nose of the public. I'm glad he finally got caught. all these other commenters are saying " Troy is a nice guy" " Troy is the kind of " Nice guy" that would lie and say a black man threatened his life; knowing his chances of getting shot that night were fairly high!! Troy can shake as many hands or kiss as many babies as he likes , he ain't fooling me. Anyone who could get as low as Ed Troyer isn't any kind of " Nice Guy"
He should resign. He knows better he knows he was wrong. And he should be aware of his liquid consumption. He should be ashamed.
