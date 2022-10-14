ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Haledon Dems want Passaic County election official to resign for removing campaign signs

By David M. Zimmer and Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

Haledon officials are calling for a county election official's resignation after a video surfaced this week of him removing campaign signs outside a car wash in Pompton Lakes.

Timothy Troast, a Republican commissioner on the Passaic County Board of Elections, said he took down several campaign signs for county-level Democrats with the belief that they were placed there without permission based on text messages with the property owner.

He said he still has the signs and wants to return them. The Democrats, in the meantime, have already replaced the signs at the site.

"It is a misunderstanding," Troast said. "It was not my best decision."

The decision, captured in a video uploaded on Oct. 11 to social media, has spurred a response from area Democrats. The video shows Troast removing the blue and yellow signs to reelect Democratic Sheriff Richard Berdnik and placing them in the trunk of a vehicle.

Running for sheriff against Berdnik, is Republican Mason Maher, a Paterson native and 32-year police officer for the city.

On Oct. 13, Haledon's all-Democrat Town Council adopted a resolution backed by the mayor demanding Troast's immediate resignation.

"The actions of Commissioner Timothy Troast have completely undermined the public's trust in his ability to fairly and impartially carry out his duties," stated Haledon's resolution.

Troast, the municipal Republican party executive in Pompton Lakes, said he has no plans to resign from the Board of Elections. One of two Republican commissioners appointed to the four-member board, Troast is tasked with overseeing a fair and open election process, according to county records. His term is due to expire in 2023.

News:Has Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes lost trust? Paterson activists say yes

John Currie, the Passaic County Democratic Chairman and a Democratic appointee on the board, did not go as far as to call for Troast's resignation. However, Currie said Friday that he was disturbed by Troast's choice to involve himself in the county-level political battle and remove those signs.

"He, along with myself and others on the board, are making major decisions, and it makes me lose confidence in him," he said. "It's a trust issue."

Cienzo
4d ago

over zealous if he didn't contact owner ok, lose his job heck No! he didn't remove them from a home. hes probably one of those guys who follows the rules. all candidates put those signs everywhere and don't pick them up either after the election, thus contributing to litter and eyesore! do the right thing and take them back because he has them and stop the bullcrap!!!

