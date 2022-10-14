Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
WSET
Shots fired in the 2100 Block of Westerly Drive: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSLS
Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office offering new signing bonus
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City upped efforts to hire Sheriff’s deputies Monday, as law enforcement agencies across the country continue to face staffing shortages. City Council has agreed to help fund a $5,000 sign-on bonus for 25 sworn deputy Sheriff positions. The estimated cost for those bonuses comes to more than $167,000 — including fringe benefits for those deputies.
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
WSLS
Authorities offering monetary reward for information on Patrick County burglary suspects
ARARAT, Va. – Law enforcement agencies are offering a monetary award for information regarding a Southwest Virginia burglary last month. The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said they are offering up to $2,500 in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is offering up to a $2,500 reward, for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the two people involved with the burglary of the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop.
wfirnews.com
Smoke alarm importance highlighted by recent fire
On the heels of a fatal house fire in a Roanoke duplex without smoke alarms, Roanoke Fire and EMS are reminding residents of the importance of smoke detectors. Becky Smith, Fire Marshal Battalion Chief for Roanoke Fire and EMS, says that fire prevention and education are crucial missions for her department. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has more:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in...
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 1