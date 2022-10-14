Read full article on original website
Related
How to Turn Into a Werewolf in Fortnite
This year, Fortnitemares is giving players the chance to turn into a werewolf. Here's how. Fortnite's long awaited Fortnitemares update is here, bringing a number of spooky offerings to the island for 2022. A variety of content has been added in the v22.20 update, including brand new Fortnitemares quests to get stuck into from now until Nov. 1. These quests take players through everything the event has to offer, unlocking some exclusive cosmetics upon completion.
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?
Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
How to Get Ash Williams in Fortnite
Fortnitemares is finally here, and this year, players can get a new Ash Williams skin as a part of a crossover with Evil Dead. Here's how to get yours. Each year, Fortnite has new themed features to ring in the Halloween festivities. With the new ability to turn into a werewolf, spooky quests, and frightening new foes, this year is no exception. In a trailer released on Tuesday, Ash Williams of Evil Dead made a cameo as the exclusive skin available for the month.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Apex Legends Season 15 Skins Leaked
As Season 15 of Apex Legends approaches, a new leak has revealed skins that will potentially drop as a part of the season's launch. Previous leaks indicate that on Nov. 1, players can expect a new map and a new legend, so new skins are no surprise. On Friday, known...
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Stranger of Paradise Second Expansion Release Date
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is gearing up for its second DLC expansion. Here's when it's set to release.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
Apex Legends Players Pinpoint Seemingly Needed Seer Nerf
Apex Legends players have never shied from speaking their thoughts on how to improve the game, and with the launch of Season 15 looming, those thoughts have arrived fast and furious in recent days. One discussion in particular that seems to be gaining steam involves the kit of Seer. Although...
EM2 Loadout Turns AR Into 'Absolute Beast' According to WhosImmortal
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has released a video showing off a new EM2 Warzone loadout that he says turns the gun into "an absolute beast" to use in matches. Because of the fact that the most popular guns in the game are the ones the community considers meta, this causes many players to overlook most of the other guns that can be equipped in favor of something tried and true that they believe will guarantee them results. The EM2 is one of these weapons.
How to Solve Scorn's Maze Puzzle
Here is a guide on how to solve Scorn's maze puzzle in the fourth act.
Will There be a Warzone Halloween 2022 Event?
Call of Duty: Warzone has previously featured Halloween-themed events in the past. With the Haunting of Verdansk and the Rebirth of the Dead, players wonder if there will be another spooky event in 2022. Unfortunately, fans predict that Warzone will not release a Halloween event due to the launch of...
WhosImmortal Shows Off Cold War AR That 'Obliterates' in Warzone
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use moving forward in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the EM2 has floated in and out of the meta...
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
Modern Warfare 2 Operators: Full List
With just days away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision has officially revealed the full list of playable Operators that will be available in Multiplayer and Special Ops at launch. Following the events of the Campaign, two private military contractors — SpecGru and KorTac —...
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0