Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates

The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6

When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
DENVER, CO
Chiefs vs. Bills score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming for Week 6 AFC showdown

If you're looking for a potential AFC Championship preview, look no further than Bills versus Chiefs, the most anticipated matchup in the entire Week 6 slate. Not only are these two teams the heavyweight contenders of their conference, boasting oddsmakers' top two favorites to win 2022 NFL MVP and ranking atop the league as projected Super Bowl champions, but they've got a colorful recent history. A year ago, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squared off in the best shootout of the playoffs, when Kansas City edged Buffalo with an overtime victory; and two years ago, they met in the AFC title game, a Super Bowl trip on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season

Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he'd need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training.
NEWARK, NY
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role

Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
DENVER, CO
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Giants' Saquon Barkley explains why he bypassed a touchdown in Week 6 victory over Ravens

If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD

