1 person killed in head-on collision east of Turner

One person died after a traffic crash east of Turner Thursday night, Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Police alleged that a driver in a Kia Sportage heading east on Mill Creek Road was struck head-on by a Subaru WRX at about 9 p.m. at the intersection with Marion Road.

The driver in the Kia, 53-year-old Matthew McBeth of Turner, was killed.

The driver of the Subaru is in critical condition at a hospital in the Portland area, police said.

There were no passengers in either car.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials allege the driver of the Subaru, which was driving west, struck the Kia. The crash is still under investigation.

