ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, OR

1 person killed in head-on collision east of Turner

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

One person died after a traffic crash east of Turner Thursday night, Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Police alleged that a driver in a Kia Sportage heading east on Mill Creek Road was struck head-on by a Subaru WRX at about 9 p.m. at the intersection with Marion Road.

The driver in the Kia, 53-year-old Matthew McBeth of Turner, was killed.

The driver of the Subaru is in critical condition at a hospital in the Portland area, police said.

There were no passengers in either car.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials allege the driver of the Subaru, which was driving west, struck the Kia. The crash is still under investigation.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Two dead in stabbing and crash early Monday

Portland police investigating fatalities in different parts of town hours apart.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
kptv.com

1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
DAMASCUS, OR
kezi.com

Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Missing Portland 12-year-old believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger. Warren is...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy