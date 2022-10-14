ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir

By Elyse Wanshel
 4 days ago

Before her body was discovered, Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California.

The cause of death for a once-missing California teen has been revealed after her body was discovered in a reservoir, multiple outlets report.

Truckee’s Kiely Rodni had disappeared Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in the Sierra Nevada, where she was attending a party with hundreds of young people. On Aug. 21, a group of volunteer divers found the 16-year-old’s body and car in the Prosser Reservoir.

The Coroners Division of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released Rodni’s autopsy results Thursday, determining that her death was accidental, ABC News reports .

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, per ABC.

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman (Rodni's mother, center) listens to law enforcement during a news conference on Aug. 9 in Truckee.

The six-page autopsy report cited a lack of evidence of external or internal injuries, head trauma or sexual assault, according to the Reno Gazette Journal , which obtained the document.

The autopsy also included a toxicology report that showed positive results for nicotine, caffeine and delta-9 THC, a molecule in marijuana, according to the Gazette Journal.

Rodni’s disappearance had prompted a massive search , including efforts from her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jagger Westfall.

Westfall was vocal online about his attempts to find the missing girl and frequently expressed hope that she was still alive.

In late August, he posted a series of Instagram stories that featured a tattoo on his forearm reading, “Stay alive for me.”

“You are forever in my heart and [now] you are forever a physical part of me,” said overlaying text on one photo. “I will use this as a reminder to spread your word to others. You will always be my world.”

Comments / 10

Evie Bennett
3d ago

yes they said she drowned and there was no water in her lungs or stomach So sus so someone did something

Reply(1)
3
SuperXNova
3d ago

Her and her car were found in the reservoir. Could have fallen asleep at the wheel. Rip young one. My sympathy to her family & friends

Reply
2
 

