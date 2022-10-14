Stephanie Fernandes gets 8 to 10 years in stabbing death of fiancé

WORCESTER — Stephanie Fernandes, the former city woman convicted of manslaughter in June in the 2014 stabbing death of her fiancé, was sentenced Friday to eight to 10 years in prison.

"When you are looking at Stephanie Fernandes, you are looking at the face of evil," Jillian Cristaldi, the sister of the victim, 31-year-old Andrew T. Wagner, told a judge in Worcester Superior Court prior to sentencing.

More: Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2014 death of fiancé

Cristaldi was one of five loved ones to offer victim impact statements regarding Wagner, a corrections officer who died of a single stab wound to the neck in May 2014 at the Angelo Street townhouse he and Fernandes shared.

Fernandes argued at trial that she was a battered woman who had acted in self-defense during an assault. Prosecutors alleged Fernandes was the prime aggressor in a tumultuous relationship that culminated in murder.

Jurors did not wholly adopt either side’s argument. They eschewed the murder conviction prosecutors had urged, but also rejected the justified self-defense argument by convicting Fernandes of voluntary manslaughter.

'Evil'

Voluntary manslaughter is defined as an unlawful killing that is mitigated by one of three circumstances, all of which relate to either the “heat of passion” or excessive self-defense.

Fernandes testified at trial that Wagner ran into a knife she was holding in self-defense, a theory her defense attempted to support with expert testimony on bloodstains.

Prosecutors argued the evidence — including evidence about infidelity — pointed to a selfish and angry woman who abused Wagner and stabbed him in a fit of rage.

Another man to whom Fernandes was engaged at the same time as Wagner told jurors she'd once threatened to stab him, and had once told him she'd slashed Wagner.

During their statements Friday, Wagner's family members repeatedly referred to Fernandes as a murderer, while his mother and father joined their daughter in characterizing her as evil.

The trio said their lives were shattered the night they learned Wagner had died, and that the grief has been compounded by the length of time it took for justice and the lies they alleged Fernandes employed to defend herself.

While Fernandes testified that Wagner had abused her — and several of her family members testified to seeing bruises — prosecutors alleged it was Fernandes who was the violent abuser, and argued she lacked impartial evidence of her claims.

Prosecutors painted Fernandes throughout the trial as a manipulative person who cared only of herself. They presented evidence that she was engaged to Wagner and another man simultaneously, and that she played the two off each other for personal gain.

In a scathing rebuke, Wagner's mother, Melissa Wagner, expanded upon that portrait Friday, describing how a son she described as happy and loving was beaten down in an abusive relationship.

"She took away his joy and his love of life," she said, adding that Fernandes took advantage of Wagner, lived off his money and isolated him from family and friends.

Michael Orr, a close friend, said Wagner, once jovial and outgoing, withdrew from their tight-knit circle of friends.

Orr said Wagner missed his bachelor party and wedding, and described the pain of spotting a "save the date" he'd sent his friend inside Wagner's Jeep following his death.

Wagner's father, Tom Wagner, described how he would go stretches of time hearing nothing from his son because Fernandes didn't want them to speak.

Wagner said the last time he saw his son — a chance encounter two days before his wife's birthday — he asked him to give his mom a call, but he did not.

“His last, chilling words to me were, 'If you see Stephanie, please don't mention that we saw each other,'" Tom Wagner said.

Melissa Wagner charged that, in addition to robbing Wagner of his family and friends, Fernandes took his money, his dignity and his self-respect.

"And when there was nothing left for her to take, she took Andrew's life," she said, her hands trembling.

Stigma challenged

Cristaldi said the grief and heartache of living without her brother have been insurmountable.

"My brother will never know my children," she said, describing through tears the agony she feels when her kids ask that she send their pictures to him in heaven.

Cristaldi said her son is one of at least six children who have been named Andrew in her brother's memory, and that more than 800 mourners attended his funeral.

“If this isn't a testament to the kind of person he was, then I don’t know what is," she said. She and her parents described Wagner as a selfless, caring person who'd taken in stray dogs in high school and always lent a helping hand to friends or strangers.

Cristaldi said her brother thought his love could save Fernandes, whom she and others described as a cold, selfish person devoid of empathy.

Melissa Wagner said she told Wagner over lunch one day she feared Fernandes would kill him, but that her son smiled and, as he'd done other times, told her everything would be fine.

Cristaldi said she hopes her brother's death will shed more media attention on how men are victims of domestic violence just as women are.

There should be more shelters for male victims of abuse, she said, and the stigma needs to end .

Prosecutors asked for 19 to 20 years

Wagner's family members thanked Worcester police and prosecutors for their work on the case, but criticized the judicial system.

Fernandes' case took nearly eight years to get to trial, and she was out on house arrest most of that time.

After being indicted in 2015, Fernandes saw the murder charge against her dismissed in 2017; it was reinstated in 2019 by the state’s highest court.

Tom Wagner had harsh words for the judge who dismissed the murder charge, Janet Kenton-Walker, alleging that she, beyond the overturned decision, was unduly deferential to Fernandes with her house arrest terms.

Fernandes was given permission to attend many of her daughter's events, and was also allowed to attend college classes in person.

Trial Judge Gavin James Reardon Jr., while respecting the family's concern, defended Kenton-Walker on Friday, saying she had carried out her duty to her oath with integrity.

Reardon noted, as did Fernandes' lawyer, that Fernandes was initially charged with manslaughter. The SJC decision overturning Kenton-Walker's dismissal of the case was a split decision.

Family members said Friday they believed Fernandes and her lawyers had presented lie after lie at trial, with Tom Wagner voicing incredulity at testimony Fernandes gave that Wagner had impaled himself on a knife she said she had held up in self-defense.

Prosecutor Julieanne Karcasinas, who recommended Fernandes serve 19 to 20 years, told Reardon that Fernandes' record — including a juvenile records of assaults on her own mother — shows she is a danger to society.

Karcasinas noted Fernandes is still facing a charge of intimidating a witness in the murder case against her — a friend of Wagner's she allegedly threatened — and that she has a record of anger and assaults that includes a disturbing road-rage attack.

Karcasinas said Fernandez pulled off door handles and smashed the windshield of an SUV carrying five children over a parking lot incident, with her daughter watching.

Karcasinas said Fernandes had just finished anger management and probation from that incident when Wagner was killed.

"(She) stabbed him in the neck in a fit of rage, and then left him to die," Karcasinas said, repeating prosecutors' theory of the case.

'None of this is black and white'

Fernandes' lead attorney, Peter L. Ettenberg, asked for his client to serve three years behind bars.

As Wagner's family members shook their heads, Ettenberg noted that jurors had acquitted Fernandes of murder after looking at evidence of the couple's toxic relationship.

"The jury heard it all, and they decided it was not murder," he said.

Ettenberg said that contrary to statements of family members, Fernandes — who did not speak Friday — is sorry about what happened.

However, he maintained that Fernandes' defense was not the lie-riddled sham family members castigated it as, and that text messages entered into evidence showed a different side of Wagner.

The defense and prosecution made different arguments about the thousands of acrimonious messages entered at trial.

Prosecutors presented a domestic violence expert who opined that he, in 45 years, had never seen a victim of abuse text the kind of taunting things Fernandes sent Wagner, which included a barrage of insults and a photograph of her performing a sex act on another man.

Fernandes' lawyers drew attention to threatening texts Wagner had sent the woman, including ones threatening to kill her that he sent days before he died.

Ettenberg read a letter Friday from Fernandes' daughter — who was 11 and in an upstairs bedroom at the time of the killing — in which the daughter, now 20, asked for leniency.

"None of this is black and white," the woman wrote, adding that she wants to have her mother back sooner than later.

Judge addresses sentence

The crime of voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but has no mandatory minimum.

Reardon, in issuing his sentence of eight to 10 years, gave a brief statement he said represented part, but not all, of his rationale.

Reardon said while he appreciates family members' heartfelt statements, as well as their belief that Fernandes is a murderer, the woman is not a murderer in the eyes of the law, and cannot be sentenced as such.

Reardon said his sentence is close to the guideline-range sentence for voluntary manslaughter of eight to 12 years.

Reardon said after viewing the evidence surrounding the couple's relationship in the light of the complicated legal requirements of the case, he did not find the relationship to support either a reduction of or enhancement to Fernandes' sentence.

Members of Wagner's family appeared upset after the sentence was handed down.

"Once a murderer, always a murderer," Melissa Wagner said after turning to members of the press assembled in the jury box.

The District Attorney's office declined to comment on the verdict. Ettenberg said he did not believe either side was happy, calling it a "tough day" for everyone.

Fernandes will receive 273 days of credit for time she has spent in jail. Ettenberg said he expects her to plead guilty to the outstanding witnesses intimidation charge in November, and to receive probation.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG.

