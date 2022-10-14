Read full article on original website
Joey Logano Says Bubba Wallace Could've Cost Kyle Larson His Life at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace (or, depending on how you want to look at it, his PR team) has since apologized for his incident with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But, that hasn't kept NASCAR's finest from weighing in on the issue. Fresh off his win at the South Point 400,...
Bubba Wallace Apologizes for Kyle Larson Incident: "You Live and Learn"
Bubba Wallace did some living, and then later some learning, during last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It all happened on lap 94 of the playoff race when the 23XI Racing driver hit the frontstretch wall after racing panel-to-panel with Kyle Larson. In what seemed like a retaliatory act, Wallace hooked Larson's car, sending both cars into the SAFER barrier and collecting Christopher Bell in the process. As if this weren't enough living, Wallace did a lot more when he walked on the track during the subsequent caution period and repeatedly shoved Larson in the infield.
The Los Angeles Rams are Absolutely Trading Cam Akers This Season
After a Week 1 performance that resulted in three carries for no yards and an 18% snap share on the Rams' offense, there was a big question mark surrounding what running back Cam Akers' year was going to look like. Akers tore his Achilles in July 2021, and while many...
Brad Johnson's Self Pass Will Always Be One the NFL's Strangest Touchdowns
Call them bizarre, quirky, odd or out of the ordinary. Whatever your choice of terminology, they're the types of plays that raise eyebrows. Whether it's because of amazing feats of athleticism or things "not going according to plan," they're the plays that stick in our collective memories over the years.
