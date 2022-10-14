Bubba Wallace did some living, and then later some learning, during last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It all happened on lap 94 of the playoff race when the 23XI Racing driver hit the frontstretch wall after racing panel-to-panel with Kyle Larson. In what seemed like a retaliatory act, Wallace hooked Larson's car, sending both cars into the SAFER barrier and collecting Christopher Bell in the process. As if this weren't enough living, Wallace did a lot more when he walked on the track during the subsequent caution period and repeatedly shoved Larson in the infield.

14 HOURS AGO