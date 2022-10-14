ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly provides update on Armoni Goodwin and Major Burns

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eder8_0iZKE46P00

LSU’s rushing attack took a hit when Armoni Goodwin left the New Mexico game with a hamstring injury.

It turned out to be pretty serious, with Goodwin now in the midst of a multi-game absence. According to Brian Kelly, he could be returning soon. LSU will remain without Goodwin against Florida, but he could return against Ole Miss.

If he’s still not cleared next week, then he’ll have a bye week before needing to be cleared against Alabama.

Among RBs with at least 30 carries, Goodwin ranks second in the SEC on yards after contact per run. Among the same group, Goodwin’s breakaway percentage ranked second as well, according to PFF.

On defense, LSU will have to wait a few more weeks before Major Burns returns. Kelly said Burns should be back for the Alabama contest.

LSU’s secondary struggled against

, and Burns is one of LSU’s best communicators on the back end.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination

After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage

Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
westkentuckystar.com

Historic low river levels affect shipping, farming, cities

Since September, the Mississippi River has been at its lowest level in at least a decade. The sights and the effects of the lack of water are apparent for nearly the whole length of the largest waterway in America. Even in Minnesota at the river's headwaters, they've just experienced their driest September on record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy