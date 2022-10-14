ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaray Jenkins on the significance of LSU-Florida rivalry

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The last time LSU made the trip to Gainesville, Florida, it was an underdog to the No. 6 Florida Gators, and the Tigers came away with a 37-34 victory, due in part to Marco Wilson flinging a shoe.

I’m sure we will see a replay of that move a lot on ESPN during Saturday night’s game. But what does this rivalry mean to the players on the team now?

A lot of things have changed since then, both teams have a new head coach, and a lot of the players that played in that game either graduated or transferred out. Jaray Jenkins, a veteran who did make that trip, was asked what he thought about the game.

“You know, it’s a rivalry, but, you know, everybody’s ready for it,” Jaray Jenkins said. “We ain’t worried about it too much like that.”

“We’re just worried about it as the next game on our schedule. We’ve still got to play ball. We’ve still got to do what we do best and we just got to do our assignments and come out with the victory.”

LSU will take on Florida this Saturday night with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in Gainesville.

