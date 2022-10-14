Read full article on original website
Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling.
Oil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials.
