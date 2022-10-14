ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Matthew C. Woodruff

3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.

THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com) THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Annual peanut festival wraps up in Williston

Williston hosted its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. Previously scheduled for Oct. 1, the festival was postponed to Oct. 15 due to Hurricane Ian. The event, founded by the Williston Women’s Club, featured over 100 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, food and beverages and, of...
WILLISTON, FL
jitneybooks.com

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Will Be a Not So Spooky Great Time

It feels like a lifetime ago, but was in fact only three years ago that I had my first experience attending the annual Suwannee Hulaween music festival at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. It left a lasting impression, but little did I know how bittersweet it would become being one of the last music festival experiences I got to have before the pandemic hit.
LIVE OAK, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
wuft.org

A celebration of light comes to Celebration Pointe

As children run by in their colorful Kurtas and Lehengas, a traditional Indian sitar song plays over the jingling of their sparkling outfit adornments, while the fragrant smells of chicken tikka masala and samosas waft through the air. More than 8,500 miles away from their original hometown for some, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Friends of the Library fall book sale returns

The Alachua County Friends of the Library (FOL) are gearing up for its biannual five-day book sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fall event will feature more than 500,000 donated items, including DVDs, board games, artwork, puzzles, posters, comics, and books. Most materials are priced between 25 cents to $4.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
BRANFORD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Oak Hammock to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Oak Hammock at UF will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. on Thursday to raise awareness and funds for the crippling disease. The walk is a nearly one-mile loop around the Oak Hammock campus, starting at the Health Pavilion Parking Lot at 2660 SW 53rd Lane.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights, Bronson advance to semifinals

The Bronson Eagles soared to the next round of the Class 1A-District 8 tournament with a sweep of the No. 4 seed Hawthorne Hornets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23. The No. 5 seed Eagles will play top seed Williston at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s district semifinals. The winner will play for the district title on Thursday against either Glades Day (Belle Glade) or Wildwood.
BRONSON, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

The dark has never been this exciting before.

Fear Garden Sign(public use) The FEAR GARDEN, the very name conjures up nighttime terrors from our childhoods and haunting screams and terrifying scenes from every horror flick we’ve ever subjected ourselves to. Halloween is the time the curtain between the living world and the world of the dead parts for just a brief moment, just long enough to make us sure that spirit we saw was real.
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Native American Tribe Spotlight

A Brief History of Native Americans in Greater Gainesville. Native American tribes inhabited Greater Gainesville prior to and following the arrival of the first Europeans. However, determining the precise identity of some of these groups is no easy task. According to Dr. Andrew Frank, professor of history at Florida State...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida gas prices continue to increase

Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville. 
FLORIDA STATE

