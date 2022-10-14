Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
THE FEST 20 Logo(via thefestfl.com) THE FEST is an independent multiple-day, multiple-venue underground music festival held annually in Gainesville, FL. Originally established in 2002 THE FEST has grown from 60 bands, four stages, and two days to the massive monster it is now. This year THE FEST 20 features over 350 bands, comedians, and wrestlers, at 13 venues in and around downtown Gainesville.
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Annual peanut festival wraps up in Williston
Williston hosted its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. Previously scheduled for Oct. 1, the festival was postponed to Oct. 15 due to Hurricane Ian. The event, founded by the Williston Women’s Club, featured over 100 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, food and beverages and, of...
jitneybooks.com
Suwannee Hulaween 2022 Will Be a Not So Spooky Great Time
It feels like a lifetime ago, but was in fact only three years ago that I had my first experience attending the annual Suwannee Hulaween music festival at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. It left a lasting impression, but little did I know how bittersweet it would become being one of the last music festival experiences I got to have before the pandemic hit.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
wuft.org
A celebration of light comes to Celebration Pointe
As children run by in their colorful Kurtas and Lehengas, a traditional Indian sitar song plays over the jingling of their sparkling outfit adornments, while the fragrant smells of chicken tikka masala and samosas waft through the air. More than 8,500 miles away from their original hometown for some, and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Friends of the Library fall book sale returns
The Alachua County Friends of the Library (FOL) are gearing up for its biannual five-day book sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fall event will feature more than 500,000 donated items, including DVDs, board games, artwork, puzzles, posters, comics, and books. Most materials are priced between 25 cents to $4.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Oak Hammock to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Oak Hammock at UF will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. on Thursday to raise awareness and funds for the crippling disease. The walk is a nearly one-mile loop around the Oak Hammock campus, starting at the Health Pavilion Parking Lot at 2660 SW 53rd Lane.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Keystone Heights, Bronson advance to semifinals
The Bronson Eagles soared to the next round of the Class 1A-District 8 tournament with a sweep of the No. 4 seed Hawthorne Hornets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23. The No. 5 seed Eagles will play top seed Williston at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s district semifinals. The winner will play for the district title on Thursday against either Glades Day (Belle Glade) or Wildwood.
The dark has never been this exciting before.
Fear Garden Sign(public use) The FEAR GARDEN, the very name conjures up nighttime terrors from our childhoods and haunting screams and terrifying scenes from every horror flick we’ve ever subjected ourselves to. Halloween is the time the curtain between the living world and the world of the dead parts for just a brief moment, just long enough to make us sure that spirit we saw was real.
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida OL announces intent to enter transfer portal, steps away from program to preserve redshirt
Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun announced that he would be stepping away from the Florida football program with the intent to transfer at the end of the season. His hope is to preserve his redshirt season. Braun cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5 due to NCAA transfer...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Native American Tribe Spotlight
A Brief History of Native Americans in Greater Gainesville. Native American tribes inhabited Greater Gainesville prior to and following the arrival of the first Europeans. However, determining the precise identity of some of these groups is no easy task. According to Dr. Andrew Frank, professor of history at Florida State...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
