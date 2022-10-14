TRAINING: Advancing Interdisciplinary Science from 10am to 12pm. This virtual training will provide fundamental background on disciplines and approaches to social-ecological challenges. It will highlight case studies presented by social scientists and is intended for all scientists, managers, and practitioners interested in integrating interdisciplinary approaches into their work. Attending the training is encouraged, but not required, to attend the workshop. Click here to register.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO