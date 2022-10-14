Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Sidney Daily News
Cross country roundup: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st in SCAL meet
BOTKINS — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads each finished in first place in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park, while Anna runners finished first individually in each race. Anna junior Paige Steinke finished first in the girls...
WLWT 5
Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield
NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 9-15 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash shuts down SR 721 in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Miami County. Crews were called to a crash in the 8000 block of state Route 721 just before 6:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional dispatch. >>Driver killed in wrong-way crash on...
countynewsonline.org
Injury Farming Accident
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Sidney closes season shortly after earning MVL Valley title
TROY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad secured a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday, but the squad’s season came to an end on Monday. The Yellow Jackets beat Greenville 9-0 on Thursday to improve to 5-4 in MVL play and earn a share of the Valley Division title, along with Xenia.
Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
Comments / 0