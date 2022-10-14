ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgood, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTN

Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cross country roundup: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st in SCAL meet

BOTKINS — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads each finished in first place in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park, while Anna runners finished first individually in each race. Anna junior Paige Steinke finished first in the girls...
BOTKINS, OH
WLWT 5

Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield

NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

Oct. 9-15 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Injury Farming Accident

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Boys soccer notes: Sidney closes season shortly after earning MVL Valley title

TROY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad secured a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday, but the squad’s season came to an end on Monday. The Yellow Jackets beat Greenville 9-0 on Thursday to improve to 5-4 in MVL play and earn a share of the Valley Division title, along with Xenia.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
LIMA, OH

