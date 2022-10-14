ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

New Thrive food pantry in Worcester seeks to help those with disabilities

A new food pantry in Worcester is the result of a partnership between a local nonprofit and students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Flourish at Thrive, which held a ribbon cutting Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, is a food pantry specifically targeted to Thrive Support and Advocacy’s constituents, which include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The location, which also includes space for Thrive’s after-school programs, was designed by a team of three WPI engineering students through the university’s Worcester Community Project Center.
WORCESTER, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Internal Amherst police reports show little

AMHERST — An analysis of the Amherst Police Department’s internal affairs files over a 12-year period finds a relatively small number of investigations into officer misconduct. And in a vast majority of those cases, the department concluded that its officers behaved appropriately. Those are the findings of a...
AMHERST, MA
wamc.org

Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts

In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change. The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
