FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
New Thrive food pantry in Worcester seeks to help those with disabilities
A new food pantry in Worcester is the result of a partnership between a local nonprofit and students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Flourish at Thrive, which held a ribbon cutting Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, is a food pantry specifically targeted to Thrive Support and Advocacy’s constituents, which include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The location, which also includes space for Thrive’s after-school programs, was designed by a team of three WPI engineering students through the university’s Worcester Community Project Center.
Candidate for personnel director would be no stranger to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — Anne Larkham, the candidate for personnel director at Westfield City Hall, if confirmed, will be coming back to the city where she previously worked in the personnel office and as a human resources specialist for the School Department. Larkham worked from 2002 to 2011 as a secretary,...
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller faces 26 years if convicted for Vermont burglary
The lead actor in DC Comics’ upcoming 2023 summer superhero blockbuster, “The Flash,” faces a maximum of 26 years in prison if convicted for an incident in which they’re accused of breaking into a Vermont residence and stealing bottles of alcohol — one of many legal accusations attached to the superhero movie star.
NHPR
'False stereotyping': Petition calls for removal of Rte. 2 statue depicting Indigenous man
A push is under way to get a giant statue depicting a Native American man in western Massachusetts taken down. The statue rises above the roof of a souvenir store called Native and Himalayan Views in Charlemont along Route 2. It was previously called the Big Indian Gift Shop. Tomantha...
Ludlow school ‘hijacked’ students from parents over gender identity, lawyer argues
SPRINGFIELD — An attorney for a set of Ludlow parents argued before a federal judge Monday that they were “hijacked” by teachers and administrators who concealed from them that two of their children had adopted new names and pronouns while students at Baird Middle School. Four parents...
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
amherstbulletin.com
Internal Amherst police reports show little
AMHERST — An analysis of the Amherst Police Department’s internal affairs files over a 12-year period finds a relatively small number of investigations into officer misconduct. And in a vast majority of those cases, the department concluded that its officers behaved appropriately. Those are the findings of a...
wamc.org
Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts
In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change. The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.
Reacting to MCAS results, Westfield Superintendent says the future of education is not standardized testing
WESTFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said the future of education is not in standardized testing and he would rather focus on how students apply their learning to real-world applications. “We have been impacted more,” he said about the influence on the pandemic on student learning. “To...
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
Springfield increasing retirees’ base pay
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the decision by the Springfield Retirement Board to increase retirees' base pay and will sponsor an order for the City Council to consider.
Seriously? Did This Western Massachusetts Town Just Make Bird Feeders Illegal?
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Residents and visitors enjoy all the culture and beauty the county has to offer and most share a love of the great outdoors. If you live in this special part of Massachusetts, one of its...
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
Chicopee grant for sewer work offers some help to a huge project (Editorial)
City officials in Chicopee can’t be blamed for accepting a $4.5 million grant to help pay for wastewater cleanup. Residents can’t be blamed for saying, “well, that’s nice, but ...”. A grant that size is significant. As expressed by Quinn Lonczak, project supervisor for the wastewater...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
