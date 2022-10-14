NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign." "Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO