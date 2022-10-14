Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud.
mississippifreepress.org
Judge Blocks Mississippi From Giving Private Schools $10 Million in COVID Relief Funds
The Mississippi Legislature’s attempt to divert $10 million in federal relief funds toward private schools for infrastructure improvements is “a clear violation of the Mississippi Constitution,” Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ruled Thursday. After Congress appropriated billions to the State of Mississippi in COVID-19...
Congress investigates how Mississippi spent federal funds amid Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Two congressional committees want Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to explain how the country’s poorest state is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds as its predominantly Black capital city struggles with crumbling water infrastructure. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent...
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign." "Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and...
Extremist groups join forces: Inside week 2 of the Oath Keepers trial and what's next
Coordinating extremist groups, evidence against the four defendants besides leader Stewart Rhodes and more from week two of the Oath Keepers trial.
GOP candidate distances himself from Trump in Colorado race
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea tells CNN's Dana Bash that he doesn't think Donald Trump should run for President again in 2024.
Congressional committees probe Mississippi's water spending
The capital's decrepit water system subjected residents to more than 300 boil water orders in the past two years and left residents without drinking water for days late this summer.
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials.
Mississippi Advocates Urge Secretary Of State To Fix Voting Information Ahead Of 2022 Election
With the midterm election just weeks away, the Legal Defense Fund is doing everything it takes to ensure voters feel empowered and informed to cast their ballots. The post Mississippi Advocates Urge Secretary Of State To Fix Voting Information Ahead Of 2022 Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 2