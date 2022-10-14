ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

mississippifreepress.org

Judge Blocks Mississippi From Giving Private Schools $10 Million in COVID Relief Funds

The Mississippi Legislature’s attempt to divert $10 million in federal relief funds toward private schools for infrastructure improvements is “a clear violation of the Mississippi Constitution,” Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ruled Thursday. After Congress appropriated billions to the State of Mississippi in COVID-19...
CBS Philly

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign." "Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

