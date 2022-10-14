A Kentucky State Police trooper has seized a “large amount of methamphetamine” during a traffic stop on Lilac Road in Leitchfield. Saturday morning at approximately 1:30, Sgt. Blake Owens conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lilac Road on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 45-year-old Tommie Humphrey, of Vine Grove in Breckinridge County, after observing the vehicle “cross the center line … multiple times in less than a half a mile,” according to the arrest citation. The vehicle, Owens wrote in the citation, was also traveling “at a very low rate of speed.”

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO