Daviess County, KY

14news.com

Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.

A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Trooper seizes ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ during traffic stop in Leitchfield. Breckinridge Co. man arrested.

A Kentucky State Police trooper has seized a “large amount of methamphetamine” during a traffic stop on Lilac Road in Leitchfield. Saturday morning at approximately 1:30, Sgt. Blake Owens conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lilac Road on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 45-year-old Tommie Humphrey, of Vine Grove in Breckinridge County, after observing the vehicle “cross the center line … multiple times in less than a half a mile,” according to the arrest citation. The vehicle, Owens wrote in the citation, was also traveling “at a very low rate of speed.”
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
HENDERSON, KY
k105.com

Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call

A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Ron's Windy & Cold Forecast

Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments. Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state legislature next year. They are also deciding on two proposed constitutional amendments. one of which focuses on abortion. Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary …. Madisonville man charged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

