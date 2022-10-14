Read full article on original website
14news.com
Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
BREAKING: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
TRAFFIC ALERT: all roads are being closed around the commercial structure. Off-ramp is CLOSED at Division and the Lloyd. Avoid the area. Here is a live cam video showing how high the flames are. Callers Reporting. Sara said that she could literally feel the heat from the fire in her...
14news.com
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a large truck got stuck at the railroad bridge on Mohr Rd. They said around 4 p.m. Monday that the road is closed as they work to extricate the truck.
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Intersection of Jeff Place and W. 6th Street closure begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -A road closure began Monday in Owensboro. Officials say they will close the intersection of Jeff Place and West 6th Street for basin repairs. This closure is expected to last one week. Traffic will be detoured.
k105.com
Trooper seizes ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ during traffic stop in Leitchfield. Breckinridge Co. man arrested.
A Kentucky State Police trooper has seized a “large amount of methamphetamine” during a traffic stop on Lilac Road in Leitchfield. Saturday morning at approximately 1:30, Sgt. Blake Owens conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lilac Road on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 45-year-old Tommie Humphrey, of Vine Grove in Breckinridge County, after observing the vehicle “cross the center line … multiple times in less than a half a mile,” according to the arrest citation. The vehicle, Owens wrote in the citation, was also traveling “at a very low rate of speed.”
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
Wave 3
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
New middle school for Daviess County opens
The New Daviess County Middle School opened their doors for the first time.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
WTVW
Ron's Windy & Cold Forecast
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments. Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state legislature next year. They are also deciding on two proposed constitutional amendments. one of which focuses on abortion. Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary …. Madisonville man charged...
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
