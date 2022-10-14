ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Shows Major Skin While Rocking Black Leather Overalls in New Video

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Ciara attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ciara is leveling up spooky season with a dash of spice.

The “Jump” singer took to Instagram to share a wicked look that many fans are dubbing a “Halloween treat.”

In the video, set to Lil Baby’s “Close Friends,” the 36-year-old shows off a significant amount of sideboob as she strikes a handful of sensual poses for the camera.

Ciara, who has been killing the fashion and beauty game as of late, opted not to wear a shirt under her leather overalls, showcasing a bare back to the camera.

Her blunt bangs framed her face as she wore her platinum white hair in a high bun.

She accessorized the dangerously dark look with chunky gold necklaces and bracelets.

“Serve,” one fan commented, while another added that they “need” those overalls.

In a post from earlier in the week, she sported an updo while posing and strutting down the hallway in a lacy black dress. The video, captioned “Southern Belle,” was set to Walker Hayes’ “Y’all Life,” which might be the song Ciara will duet with the country crooner at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Oct. 14.

She previously teased the performance on Instagram with the caption, "CC’s going Country Ya’ll!🤟🏽.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star also opened up about how she's adjusting to the move to Denver with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their kids.

"Denver's amazing," she said, adding, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good," she added about life in Colorado since Wilson was traded to the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she concluded.

Parade

Parade

