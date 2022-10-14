Read full article on original website
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
WASHINGTON – Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico...
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?
WASHINGTON – This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat and continues to rally his supporters with lies about voter fraud, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping down-ballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence, Justice Dept. says
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department declared Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Convicted last summer, the longtime ally of former President Donald...
Former state attorney sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Former state attorney, Jeffrey Siegmeister, received a 40-month prison sentence Monday, for everything from taking bribes to taking advantage of an elderly man and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from him. Siegmeister is also required to pay the money back to the estate of the man and the IRS....
NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants
NEW YORK (AP) — A complex of giant tents built on an island is set to open Wednesday as New York City’s latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island is intended to be a temporary waystation for single, adult men — many from Venezuela — who have been arriving several times per week on buses chartered predominantly from Texas. Spartan and utilitarian, the tents include cots for up to 500 people, laundry facilities, a dining hall and phones for residents to make international calls. The city’s plan is to bring single men to the facility once they arrive at the main Manhattan bus terminal and to house them there for a period of days while determining next steps, officials said. Families with children are being housed in a hotel.
Public records shed light on migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Public records released by the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shed new light on the chartered flights that departed from Kelly Field in San Antonio on Sept. 14, as reported by News4JAX’s news partner KSAT in Texas. Three videos and nearly 200 pages,...
