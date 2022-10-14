Read full article on original website
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
These Massachusetts restaurants are ‘hidden gems,’ readers say
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to a Yelp list released earlier this month. But MassLive readers said there were a number of restaurants left off of the list. The overall list included 100 New England restaurants ranked by Yelp on...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
What is the most popular candy in Massachusetts this Halloween?
The time for trick-or-treating is fast approaching, when families and children in costumes will criss-cross neighborhoods nationwide in the pursuit of candy. But which candy is this year’s preferred sweet treat in the Bay State? Recent data compiled by the global marketing agency Top Agency has the answer for Massachusetts and the other 49 states.
I was a Hooters girl – the hard truth about working there and the one kind of customer I hated dealing with
A FORMER Hooters employee has revealed the hard truth about working at the restaurant and the one type of customer she truly disliked serving. YouTube user Julia Shalom Jordan opened up about her experience while commenting on another former Hooters server's video that shared behind-the-scenes info on the famous chain.
"It Makes Me Gag Just Thinking About It": People Are Sharing The Jobs They Have Mad Respect For But Would NEVER Do Themselves
"Nursing. Pee, poop, snot, mucus, vomit, no thanks. Mad respect for the nurses that actually enjoy working on the painful boil that grew on my ass and had to be lanced, drained, and treated several times. I'm a grown man and could never do that job. I'm glad there are those that can."
Therapist lists nine 'completely normal' things that don't have to be 'red flags' in a relationship - but not everyone agrees
From sleeping in separate beds to finding others 'hot' and even still having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has revealed the 'normal' things in a relationship that aren't necessarily red flags. Jeff Guenther, from Portland in the US, is a licenced professional counsellor and shared his nine 'completely...
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Age: The term was coined by the US sociologist Mark Granovetter in 1973, but we’ve been weakly tied to each other, nodding and exchanging pleasantries, for ever. Appearance: Diverse. Natty bowler hat and ’tache guy, complex coffee orderer, Tesco Metro goth, cool trousers lift colleague …. I’m putting...
New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
Reddit Is Supporting a Woman Who Is Pregnant by Her Tinder Hookup & Wants To Keep the Baby
Deciding whether or not to keep a pregnancy is not only every woman’s right, but also a life-altering decision. It’s a choice this Reddit poster isn’t taking lightly, but one that she is prepared to undertake — alone, no less. She took to the platform’s Baby Bumps subreddit to inquire about a moral conundrum she’s facing, and other users met her concerns with sound advice and warm support. The woman provided insight on her situation, writing, “just found out last week that I’m (29f) 5 weeks pregnant with my tinder hookup’s (32m) baby. I did let him know and he has...
Lying about COVID? Many Americans did so to feel ‘normal’ amid pandemic, study finds
Some people answered “I wanted to exercise my freedom to do what I want,” according to the study.
makeuseof.com
How to Avoid People You Know on Tinder
We've all been there before. You're mindlessly swiping through Tinder when, all of a sudden, you see someone you know. It could be an ex, a friend of a friend, or even your boss! Talk about an awkward moment. It gets worse: if you can see them, chances are they can see you too. So how do you avoid these people and keep your Tinder experience as drama-free as possible?
psychologytoday.com
Do Pathological Liars Tell Pointless Lies?
Pathological liars often tell lies that seem pointless. If we look closer, their lies are often motivated by internal needs. Many pathological liars tell lies because they ultimately want attention from others. I’ve asked hundreds of people if they have ever known a pathological liar. The vast majority have said...
psychologytoday.com
Does How It Ended Negate the Marriage Itself?
Abandoned women feel they have invested a lot in the marriage without getting to reap the benefits. Some women feel that thoughts of the marriage before the husband left are tainted. Abandoned wives don't know how to relate to the happy memories before their husband left. Abandoned wives need to...
