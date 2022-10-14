ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new poll watcher training program in Texas that allows interested residents to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming election in November. Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
What are ‘dark sky communities’ and where are they in Texas?

(KXAN) — Despite their innate directional awareness, some birds can still get confused by lights shining in our backyards, neighborhoods and towns — creating some big dangers for our feathered friends. Central Texas lies within the main corridor of North American bird migration with flocks of aviators flying...
What Texas drivers do (and don’t) understand about merging

Isn’t it obnoxious when a driver waits until the very last second to merge? According to a number of states’ traffic laws, it’s actually the best strategy. While the commonly-named “Zipper Merge” may seem counterintuitive, a growing number of experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely. A growing number of states, including Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Washington, have begun to require drivers to use it in recent years.
