Related
Plumas County News
Public Health addresses governor’s announcement regarding COVID
The Plumas County Public Health Agency released the following statement following the governor’s announcement about the end of the state of emergency relating to the pandemic:. Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday, Oct. 17, that the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, phasing out an essential...
Plumas County News
Chester Piecemakers Guild welcomes new officers for 2022-23
Chester Piecemakers Quilt Guild held it annual Installation of Officers meeting and potluck lunch on Oct. 10. The 2022-2023 Co-Presidents are Rita Isbel and Mary Vallery, Vice President is Diane Morrow, Secretary is Sherry Neth and Treasurer is Carol Bornhorst. The guild meets the second Monday of each month at...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County shifting universal public benefits system to BenefitsCal.com
System for food, healthcare, employment assistance. Auburn, Calif. – On October 31, Placer will join dozens of other California counties in transitioning to a new, easy-to-use universal public benefits system. With this change, the current MyBenefits CalWIN (MyBCW) public portal will change to a new website: BenefitsCal.com. This will...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: A candidate with a plan to address fire danger
Having recently received my ballot for this year’s election, I’m interested not so much in our nation’s current “culture wars” as I am in seeing policies implemented that affect our safety and well-being here in Plumas County. That’s why I was happy to listen to...
susanvillestuff.com
A Message from the Lassen County Animal Shelter
“Many people have been reaching out to the Lassen County Animal Shelter following last week’s massive animal seizure in an effort to find out what they could do to help. So, we’ve compiled a list of items we could use to care for all the animals now in our possession.”
Plumas County News
2023 Lost and Found Gravel Festival registration is underway
The 2023 Lost and Found Gravel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Portola, but Registration for the race/ride is underway now. Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) has an action-packed weekend planned with 100-, 60-, and 35-mile rides available with those famously fun aid stations followed by an evening of live music, libations, and a weekend of camping out.
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: October 18
It’s officially fall––I turned on the heat this morning for a little bit to take the edge off the cold. I don’t build as many fires as I once did, as I don’t really like the smell of them anymore. With this column, we here at Plumas News have officially changed the name of the Greenville Rising column to Communities Rising to take in all communities rising from the Dixie Fire. I think of this a good deal as I drive the highway to Chester and see Canyon Dam and its attempts to come back as well. Have news about the Canyon Dam, Warner Valley, North Arm, Indian Falls, Feather River Canyon communities? Send it to me.
Plumas County News
Chester students gather to help restore local meadow habitat
Chester Elementary School second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders, accompanied by juniors from Chester High School, participate in the STRAW project in Swain Meadow on Oct. 12-13. STRAW (Students and Teachers Restore a Watershed) focuses on restoring meadow habitat through planting willows and building beaver dams.
susanvillestuff.com
Leah Summer Corley – October 11, 2022
Leah Summer Corley, 49, died October 11, 2022, at home with her family in Susanville, CA. Summer was born June 21, 1973, in Santa Cruz, CA to Glenda and Robert Cole. The oldest of 7 children, Summer graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1991. She continued on to Simpson University.
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
Plumas County News
Area departments respond to structure fire in Portola
Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Plumas County News
Updated ballots being sent to 30 registered voters in Graeagle area
Some registered voters in the Graeagle area will be receiving updated ballots. Plumas County Clerk Marcy DeMartile, who is also the chief elections official for the county, released the following statement this morning, Oct. 18:. “Following the recent redistricting of the Plumas Unified School District Trustee Areas, and the updating...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
Plumas County News
Indian Valley Museum holds community dinner tonight at the Taylorsville hall – eat in or take out
The Indian Valley Museum members are pleased to host this month’s Indian Valley community dinner at the Taylorsville Historic Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 17. The dinner menu offers several kinds of chili, corn bread muffins, green salad, home baked desserts, and drink for only $5! Please bring family and friends to enjoy this tasty meal. Take-out of the meal is available as well.
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
Paradise Post
Kiely Rodni autopsy: Alcohol, THC noted in toxicology report; no signs of foul play
A Truckee teen whose body was found in her submerged car died of accidental drowning, says the autopsy report from the Nevada County coroner. Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen leaving a party at Prosser Creek Reservoir early on the morning of Aug. 6. An intensive search concluded with divers’ discovery Aug. 21 of her body in the Honda CR-V in 14 feet of water at the reservoir.
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
