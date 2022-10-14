It’s officially fall––I turned on the heat this morning for a little bit to take the edge off the cold. I don’t build as many fires as I once did, as I don’t really like the smell of them anymore. With this column, we here at Plumas News have officially changed the name of the Greenville Rising column to Communities Rising to take in all communities rising from the Dixie Fire. I think of this a good deal as I drive the highway to Chester and see Canyon Dam and its attempts to come back as well. Have news about the Canyon Dam, Warner Valley, North Arm, Indian Falls, Feather River Canyon communities? Send it to me.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO