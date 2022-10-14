Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash west of Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that left 22-year-old Jesus Montoya dead west of Lovington. They say that Montoya had apparently rolled his pickup on Gill Rd. when it came to a stop in the middle of the road. He got out of the truck and was walking in the ditch […]
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
City of Hobbs to install baby box at local fire station
HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs recently approved the installation of a baby box at Fire Station One. The baby box will be provided through the non-profit organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Earlier this year a Hobbs mother, Alexis Avila, threw her baby in a dumpster and hours...
Hobbs News-Sun
Jal helps Tatum police with donation of two police vehicles
From one end of the county to the other, Lea County communities support each other. While county commissioners helped buy the Town of Tatum a new fire truck, the City of Jal donated two police vehicles to the town — all within 24 hours. At opposite ends of the...
Hobbs News-Sun
Covenant Health Hobbs resumes services
Services have resumed at the new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital following a week-long stoppage due to “environmental issues.”. An Oct. 7 press release disclosed hospital officials had “received reports of rodents in and around the facility.” Ainsley Nelson, Covenant Health spokesperson in Lubbock, Texas, wrote the decision was made to “reduce services beginning immediately, until we can provide a healthy and safe environment for our patients, visitors and caregivers.”
KCBD
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
Hobbs News-Sun
Doggie door burglary suspect arrested
Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off. He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony. Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29,...
Comments / 0