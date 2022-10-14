Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
Volunteers flock to Rock the Block revitalization effort in Dayton
"Over fifty years of disinvestment has really taken the neighborhood down, but the bones are still good, and we in this community...we know that," Marya Rutherford Long, a volunteer from Fifth Third Bank, said.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
dayton.com
Sandwich shop to open next month in Kettering
Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location next month at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. Franchise owner Ted Tolliver confirmed the restaurant is expected to open November 2 with a fundraiser for Kettering High School’s Band Boosters. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 donation to the boosters in exchange for a sub.
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Aslan! Shelter staff were told Aslan is a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male Chow mix. Aslan’s previous owner reported he is great with kids, loves car rides, and will play tug-of-war. Aslan walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Aslan weighed in at 49.6 pounds, and he came to the shelter already having his bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper, and one-year rabies vaccines. Aslan is heartworm negative and also microchipped.
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
Search underway for missing Miami Township teen
Melena Young was last seen at her Miami Township residence on Sunday, Oct. 16 and left without telling her mother, according to a release.
Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
countynewsonline.org
Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home
3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Local food pantry says number of families in need of food is growing; Here’s how you can help
XENIA — A local food pantry says the demand for food assistance has doubled in the past year. This time last year, the Greene County Fish Pantry in Xenia says it was helping 750 families per month. That number has grown to almost 1,200 families each month. Gail Matson,...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
