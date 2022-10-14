DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Aslan! Shelter staff were told Aslan is a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male Chow mix. Aslan’s previous owner reported he is great with kids, loves car rides, and will play tug-of-war. Aslan walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Aslan weighed in at 49.6 pounds, and he came to the shelter already having his bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper, and one-year rabies vaccines. Aslan is heartworm negative and also microchipped.

