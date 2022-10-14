Yahoo today announced an expansion of its partnership with DirecTV Advertising to include set-top box (STB) data, backed by market-leading privacy protection protocols. With the expanded partnership, Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) customers can now activate TV usage data from millions of DirecTV households to optimize planning, activation and measurement of digital campaigns across DirecTV and non-DirecTV inventory. Today, Yahoo is the only omnichannel DSP to have access to DirecTV Advertising’s STB data, the company said.

1 DAY AGO