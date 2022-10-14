Read full article on original website
NBCUniversal Launches Creator Accelerator
Today, NBCUniversal announced the launch of the 2022-23 Creator Accelerator program, an initiative to identify and develop the next generation of premium content creators. NBCU’s inaugural Creator Accelerator cohort is composed of 11 diverse social-first creators who have a collective following of more than 10 million:. Katie Florence, https://www.tiktok.com/@katieflorence.
NAB Show NY: MediaKind To Highlight Live Streaming Portfolio
MediaKind will return to NAB Show New York (Oct. 17-20, Javits Center, booth 1620) to highlight how its portfolio of tecnology, solutions and services can power media companies “to stream live without limits” to help create new monetization opportunities for content owners or support customers as they transition to cloud or hybrid solutions.
Yahoo And DirecTV Advertising Expand Advanced TV Partnership To Include Set-Top Box Data
Yahoo today announced an expansion of its partnership with DirecTV Advertising to include set-top box (STB) data, backed by market-leading privacy protection protocols. With the expanded partnership, Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) customers can now activate TV usage data from millions of DirecTV households to optimize planning, activation and measurement of digital campaigns across DirecTV and non-DirecTV inventory. Today, Yahoo is the only omnichannel DSP to have access to DirecTV Advertising’s STB data, the company said.
Cobalt Iron Introduces Free Data Protection Maturity Assessment
Cobalt Iron Inc., a provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of its free Data Protection Maturity Assessment created in partnership with independent data center analyst DCIG. The assessment is an online survey that enables respondents to evaluate the maturity of their enterprise data protection and compare it to similar companies — all in an effort to improve their data security.
