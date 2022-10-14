Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
WNYT
‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling.
WNYT
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
WNYT
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that...
WNYT
Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62. The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71. The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of...
Oil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
