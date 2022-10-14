ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that...
Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62. The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71. The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of...

