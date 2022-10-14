Read full article on original website
The student debt forgiveness application is live online: Here's how to apply
Following a successful beta test over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced on Monday the student debt forgiveness application is now live. You can visit the Federal Student Aid website to apply for up to $20,000 of student debt relief. Individuals who earned under $125,000, or households that made under...
Student loan forgiveness application officially launches, putting relief in sight for 40 million Americans
Tens of millions of Americans can now apply for student loan cancellation. In addition to your full name and date of birth, you'll also have to provide your Social Security number. Proof of income won't be required unless the Education Department follows up with an additional request. The U.S. Department...
IRS sends letters to over 9 million who could miss out on valuable 2021 tax credits. Here's how to claim that money
Individuals and families could be leaving thousands of dollars on the table by not claiming 2021 tax credits. The IRS is ramping up outreach to more than 9 million individuals and families who may have yet to receive that money. Here's how to get started before some key November deadlines.
Scammers are 'on the move' now that the student loan forgiveness application is live, warns FTC. Watch out for 5 red flags
The U.S. Department of Education officially unveiled the application for federal student loan forgiveness on Monday, following a beta test that began Friday. Scammers are "on the move," the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday in a consumer alert. They're trying to steal applicants' money and personal information, it said. Here...
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Strategies to navigate the $68 trillion 'great wealth transfer,' according to top-ranked advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Jim Cramer says bank stocks could be the new market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "I always thought the group had the potential to become a leader again, but the banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said.
TransUnion, Equifax, Experian may have violated credit reporting rules, Rep. Jim Clyburn says
Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, asked the CFPB to investigate Experian, Equifax and TransUnion for allegedly failing to address consumer disputes during the pandemic. The select subcommittee said it found evidence that the agencies discarded disputes without investigation. Clyburn said the credit...
Goldman CEO David Solomon says there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious
"I think it's a time to be cautious, and I think that if you're running a risk-based business, it's a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite," Solomon said during a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think you have to expect that there's...
CCTV Script 14/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
How to get the 'best of both worlds' for Series I bond interest rates before November
Investors have poured money into Series I bonds, a nearly risk-free and inflation-protected asset paying a record 9.62% annual interest rate through October. While I bond rates change twice yearly based on inflation, you can still lock in 9.62% annual interest for six months — as long as you complete the purchase by Oct. 28.
Rarely-humbled Goldman Sachs concedes missteps in plan to take on megabanks in retail finance
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday said the bank was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank with Marcus. During an hour-plus long conference call, Solomon was forced to admit missteps as analysts, one after another, peppered him with critical questions. Even one of...
