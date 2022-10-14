ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The student debt forgiveness application is live online: Here's how to apply

Following a successful beta test over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced on Monday the student debt forgiveness application is now live. You can visit the Federal Student Aid website to apply for up to $20,000 of student debt relief. Individuals who earned under $125,000, or households that made under...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC

Jim Cramer says bank stocks could be the new market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "I always thought the group had the potential to become a leader again, but the banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said.
CNBC

TransUnion, Equifax, Experian may have violated credit reporting rules, Rep. Jim Clyburn says

Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, asked the CFPB to investigate Experian, Equifax and TransUnion for allegedly failing to address consumer disputes during the pandemic. The select subcommittee said it found evidence that the agencies discarded disputes without investigation. Clyburn said the credit...
CNBC

CCTV Script 14/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022. The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.
CNBC

How to get the 'best of both worlds' for Series I bond interest rates before November

Investors have poured money into Series I bonds, a nearly risk-free and inflation-protected asset paying a record 9.62% annual interest rate through October. While I bond rates change twice yearly based on inflation, you can still lock in 9.62% annual interest for six months — as long as you complete the purchase by Oct. 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy