theharlemvalleynews.net
Protect Yourself and Your Family Against Respiratory Illness
Poughkeepsie… As the traditional flu season arrives, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) recommends residents get the flu vaccine as well as stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. It is convenient and safe to receive both the flu and Omicron booster at the same time, and both are widely available and free of charge. Residents are encouraged to talk with their healthcare providers about how these immunizations can protect them against serious illness and hospitalization.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Harckham secures $500K grant to reopen Putnam Hospital birthing center
CARMEL – State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $500,000 of state funding to reopen the Birthing Center in Putnam Hospital, a 164-bed acute care facility located in Carmel. Maternity services at Putnam Hospital were temporarily suspended in March 2022, and since then the maternity unit has been undergoing renovations. Total estimated cost of the renovations is $1- to $2 million.
Ridgewood, NJ hospital improperly tossed post-COVID test patient instructions
RIDGEWOOD — The Valley Hospital, the nonprofit medical facility at the center of Valley Health System in the Bergen County area, is providing information to patients in the event they should experience identity theft as a result of a COVID-19 documentation mishap. A frequently asked questions page maintained by...
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
Westchester County residents demand better bus service
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th
A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now
Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI to assist Orange County in Camp LaGuardia park concept
GOSHEN – The Open Space Institute will be assisting Orange County in its conceptualization of a park at the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove. County Executive Steven Neuhaus proposed the park concept this past summer and he now said OSI is onboard with it. “We...
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
