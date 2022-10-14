ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

theharlemvalleynews.net

Protect Yourself and Your Family Against Respiratory Illness

Poughkeepsie… As the traditional flu season arrives, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) recommends residents get the flu vaccine as well as stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. It is convenient and safe to receive both the flu and Omicron booster at the same time, and both are widely available and free of charge. Residents are encouraged to talk with their healthcare providers about how these immunizations can protect them against serious illness and hospitalization.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Harckham secures $500K grant to reopen Putnam Hospital birthing center

CARMEL – State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $500,000 of state funding to reopen the Birthing Center in Putnam Hospital, a 164-bed acute care facility located in Carmel. Maternity services at Putnam Hospital were temporarily suspended in March 2022, and since then the maternity unit has been undergoing renovations. Total estimated cost of the renovations is $1- to $2 million.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
PIX11

Westchester County residents demand better bus service

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th

A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now

Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York

Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
BREWSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI to assist Orange County in Camp LaGuardia park concept

GOSHEN – The Open Space Institute will be assisting Orange County in its conceptualization of a park at the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove. County Executive Steven Neuhaus proposed the park concept this past summer and he now said OSI is onboard with it. “We...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

