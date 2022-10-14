Read full article on original website
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN. Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press...
Lady Vols picked 2nd in the SEC, 5th in AP Preseason Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers. Expectations for a program the coach says has the maturity and the experience to handle.
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night. With one second left in the game, Chase McGrath kicked a field goal that brought the score to 52-49...
Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday. It’s the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team. For the entirety of last season, Tennessee ranked on the top-25 poll, topping out at No. 5 in the final rankings.
Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal...
Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time
Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time
Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama
Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama
CATCH UP QUICK
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - $130,000 will be divided between Second Harvest Food Banks of East Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. As inflation hits everyone, the organizations said this big donation couldn’t have come at a better time. “Inflation has hit the ones we...
KFD battles early morning vacant house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
Another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday with more sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday, but we are expected to see more sunshine! Temperatures remain below average for the week, but we gradually warm up each day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
How your child can get free meals at school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Applications are available for free or reduced-priced meals, Tennessee Department of Education officials said. However, a family must meet certain requirements before their child can receive the discount. Income requirements must be met before an application can be approved. You can see if your family qualifies based on income here.
