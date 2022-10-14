ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita poised for more water, sewer rate increases in 2023 if council approves plan

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

More rate increases are on the horizon for Wichita water and sewer customers if the City Council approves proposed increases Tuesday.

The proposal calls for a 6.25% increase in water rates and a 3% hike in sewer services for a combined increase of 4.95%. The new rates would go into effect Jan. 1.

Annual increases of roughly 5% have been the norm over the last few years as the city continues work on the new $553 million Northwest Water Treatment Facility , which Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King has said will be completed by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Construction is also expected to begin next year on a biological nutrient removal project, a $357 million upgrade to the city’s aging sewer system.

The water treatment facility and sewer project are the two most expensive infrastructure projects undertaken in city history.

The city secured $280.9 million in federal funding for the water treatment center. A loan through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) could pay for up to 49% of the sewer project.

A city analysis completed over the summer projected that the city will need to spend $855.8 million in capital improvements on its water system and $475.3 million on its wastewater system in the next 10 years.

Under the city’s 10-year projected rate plan, Wichitans can expect combined water and sewer rate hikes of roughly 5% from 2023 through 2028 and roughly 4% increases from 2029 through 2032.

