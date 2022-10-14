Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
What You Need to Know Before the Upcoming General Election
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the COVID pandemic where all elections were mandated by mail, the mid-term election in November returns to the normal routine of citizens casting their votes at their neighborhood polling place, with the option of mailing in an absentee ballot. KGVO News spoke to Missoula...
Enjoy it While it Lasts, Snow Replacing Faux Montana Summer
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Western Montana has seen an October this dry. But that's all going to change suddenly this weekend, so much so, that we could go from sun to snow. It's not unheard of for the Northwest to get storm protection from a...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula
I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause
A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
You Guys Like Weed and Magic? Of Course You Do. Check This Event
Outlandish events centered around weed culture have been popping up frequently ever since Marijuana has become legal in the state of Montana. Now there is a stoner magic show. seriously. It wasn't that long ago when you could do serious prison time for possessing Marijuana. Then, like magic, one day...
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
Welcome To Missoula. Here are Your Doggie Do’s And Don’ts Please
Whether you're new to town, or a Missoula O.G, here is what you need to know when it comes to your furry friend and the amazing place we call the Zoo. It's obvious Missoula is a very dog-friendly town. We have multiple walking trails, dog parks, hiking trails, city-provided waste bags, an amazing humane society, and super fun events centered around our pets. However there are always a few bad apples in the batch that can make the rest of us look bad, so I thought it was time to go over some Missoula do's and don'ts when it comes to Fido.
New Lolo School Complex On Track to Welcoming New Students
The work site for the new Lolo School Complex continues to see progress as fall winds down. New Lolo School Complex For Community's Future Needs. The new Lolo school is under construction on a 20-acre lot south of Farm Lane in. Lolo, Montana. From the groundbreaking to the new school,...
Another Montana Business For Sale In Missoula – Bears Den Espresso
The open sign in the window hasn't been lit up in the window of Missoula's Bears Den Espresso on S Higgins Ave for over a year. The coffee kiosk that brought caffeinated joy to University of Montana students and Missoulians alike is for sale. Levi Viergutz, a Missoula resident of years and sole owner, announced the business listing on Facebook Tuesday October 12.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0