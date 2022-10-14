ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Related
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop ends with two arrests on gun-related charges

Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by South Bend Police. Officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street when they spotted a the driver of a Nissan commit a traffic violation. They stopped the car and, as they walked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Three people in custody after pursuit with stolen vehicle

Three people were taken into custody after South Bend Police pursued a stolen vehicle. It was just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, when an officer observed a vehicle with no license plate, traveling east on Western Avenue. The officer then observed the vehicle accelerating at a high rate...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County

A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
GOSHEN, IN

