SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO