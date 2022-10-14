Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police asking for help identifying individuals after 7-Eleven shooting incident
Elkhart Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify some individuals in the pictures as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on Oct. 7, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 North Main Street. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
WNDU
Police identify shooting victim in Elkhart
95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop ends with two arrests on gun-related charges
Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by South Bend Police. Officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street when they spotted a the driver of a Nissan commit a traffic violation. They stopped the car and, as they walked...
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
abc57.com
Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
95.3 MNC
Three people in custody after pursuit with stolen vehicle
Three people were taken into custody after South Bend Police pursued a stolen vehicle. It was just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, when an officer observed a vehicle with no license plate, traveling east on Western Avenue. The officer then observed the vehicle accelerating at a high rate...
abc57.com
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
wkzo.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
WNDU
Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Watervliet Police asking for help identifying subject
WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Watervliet Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. If you have any information about the person pictured, please contact Watervliet Police at (269) 463-4770.
95.3 MNC
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries.
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident
A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
