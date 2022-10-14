Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.

It happened on Thursday night near Larkspur Court. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a deer that was stuck in an above-ground swimming pool.

Officers used a dog noose to try and help the deer out.

“It’s not going to be comfortable, but it might be our only option,” a responding officer is heard saying on his body camera video of the incident.

The officers were able to get the deer out of the pool.

According to police, the deer ran off but appeared to be okay.

