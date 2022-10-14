ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppXYP_0iZKA2C700

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.

It happened on Thursday night near Larkspur Court. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a deer that was stuck in an above-ground swimming pool.

La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio

Officers used a dog noose to try and help the deer out.

“It’s not going to be comfortable, but it might be our only option,” a responding officer is heard saying on his body camera video of the incident.

The officers were able to get the deer out of the pool.

According to police, the deer ran off but appeared to be okay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased. According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thrifty Propane in Medina closes suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold

Left in the cold and now thousands of dollars in the hole — that's reality for some Thrifty Propane customers after the company abruptly shut down. McDonald said the company's closure happened with no warning. A message on the Thrifty Propane website said operations ceased due to "circumstances beyond our control." There is no additional information listed about where customers who pre-paid for service can seek refunds.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy