What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
PHOTOS: Car explosion engulfs garage and three cars
The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) says they were dispatched for mutual aid to a vehicle explosion in the 1000 block of Main St.
Coal-to-diesel plant needs to water to operate, but town of Santa Claus won't sign off on study
A company that wants to build a coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana has hit a roadblock. A recent vote in the town of Santa Claus makes it unclear how Riverview Energy will get the water it needs to operate. The town council of Santa Claus voted not to sign a...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Spottsville bridge demolition to move to phase 2
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss will happen on October 18 at 11 a.m.
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
Evansville Fire Department thanks community after massive fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze. The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity […]
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
UPDATE: Crews respond to “significant” fire overnight at Vincennes business
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a “significant fire” at a body shop located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes overnight, according to Knox County Dispatch. As of 4:30 a.m. eastern, crews had put the fire out and cleared the scene. No one...
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
Large truss implosion scheduled this week for old Spottsville Bridge
The next phase in the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge along U.S. 60 in Henderson County will take place Wednesday. KYTC announced that the second implosion for the large truss will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 11 A.M. Cars traveling along U.S. 60 will be temporarily stopped...
Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
