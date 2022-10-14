ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
Evansville Fire Department thanks community after massive fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze. The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity […]
Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
Large truss implosion scheduled this week for old Spottsville Bridge

The next phase in the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge along U.S. 60 in Henderson County will take place Wednesday. KYTC announced that the second implosion for the large truss will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 11 A.M. Cars traveling along U.S. 60 will be temporarily stopped...
Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
