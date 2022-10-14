Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and business leaders for the Grand Opening of Amicis Research Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. The Grand Opening ceremony will be held at the research center, located at 28494 #107...
scvnews.com
Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America. Salute to Patriots will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9...
scvnews.com
Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Title Sponsor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s support is expanding this year’s event to three days. The Festival will run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 and will be hosted at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
scvnews.com
Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’
The Child & Family Center will present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prevention specialists from the Center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. Drug traffickers are manufacturing the drug to look like candy and targeting children.
