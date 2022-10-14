Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Title Sponsor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s support is expanding this year’s event to three days. The Festival will run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 and will be hosted at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO