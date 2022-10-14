Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Related
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
Think Your Car Is Fast? Here’s 6 Speed Records Broken In Texas
World records are always fascinating to me & me being a car lover, I love things that go FAST. We've talked about some of the most unique world records that were broken in Texas. This list is going to be different: these records are strictly about speed. These are some...
5 Of The Highest Attended Concerts In Texas History
We love concerts. You love 'em, I love 'em & Texas sure does love concerts too. But which ones were the biggest concerts ever held in Texas?. We've seen what the biggest was in El Paso: One Direction back in 2013 had an attendance of over 41,000 people. But that doesn't come close to THESE shows:
Can You Guess the Most Popular Curse Word in Texas?
*Warning this article may contain strong language*. A recent study by Wordtips shows the most commonly used cuss words across the United States. George Carlin was famous for his comedy routine called "Seven Swear Words You Can't Say On Television. At the time, curse words weren't mainstream, which was the...
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
That Tejano Song You Love Is Not About Our Tejano Queen Selena
A really cool TikTok trend is taking over and Texans and Tejano music lovers are loving it. The song "Desvelado" by Bobby Pulido is currently taking over as many set the song to everyday activities in Mexico. The muffled sound totally helps to set the scene, and many love how...
Stupid Things I Have Done While Growing Up in West Texas, Like Riding a Pumpjack
If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack today because it is dangerous for one and more consistently monitored than it was 40 years ago.
Gone But Not Forgotten: 8 Texas Musicians We Lost Way Too Soon
We've lost some truly amazing rock legends; but some you can easily say that we lost way too soon. Though they may be no longer with us, they're always here in spirit... One of the greatest "what if" stories in metal history, Dimebag was taken from us on December 8th, 2004 in one of the darkest days in metal. Dimebag would die at the age of 38. His brother Vinnie Paul would continue to make music & live until his passing on June 22, 2018.
