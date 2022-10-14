ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State

Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
EL PASO, TX
5 Of The Highest Attended Concerts In Texas History

We love concerts. You love 'em, I love 'em & Texas sure does love concerts too. But which ones were the biggest concerts ever held in Texas?. We've seen what the biggest was in El Paso: One Direction back in 2013 had an attendance of over 41,000 people. But that doesn't come close to THESE shows:
TEXAS STATE
Stupid Things I Have Done While Growing Up in West Texas, Like Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack today because it is dangerous for one and more consistently monitored than it was 40 years ago.
TEXAS STATE
Gone But Not Forgotten: 8 Texas Musicians We Lost Way Too Soon

We've lost some truly amazing rock legends; but some you can easily say that we lost way too soon. Though they may be no longer with us, they're always here in spirit... One of the greatest "what if" stories in metal history, Dimebag was taken from us on December 8th, 2004 in one of the darkest days in metal. Dimebag would die at the age of 38. His brother Vinnie Paul would continue to make music & live until his passing on June 22, 2018.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

